Charles Donley Mealer, age 87, of Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee passed away Sept. 21, 2021. Donley loved fishing, golfing and was an avid reader. He loved telling stories about Puckett’s Grocery, the store he and his wife ran for many years. They also built and ran The Country Boy Restaurant in Leiper's Fork from 1968 – 1981.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosalie Denton Mealer; son, Randy (Teresa) Mealer; sister, Fay (Johnny) Bennett; grandson, Cannon (Jacqulyn) Mealer; granddaughter, Caitlin Mealer; great-grandchildren, Hudson and June; and many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Sparkman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented