Charles Earl Gore, Sr., age 66, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 17, 2021. Charles graduated from Battle Ground Academy and received his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He started his banking career with Williamson County Bank and continued his passion for his community through the various financial institutions until his retirement as Sr. Vice President with Simmons Bank. He was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Franklin Noon Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. Charles loved woodworking and making furniture for his family. He was a several time Club Champion golfer with Franklin Country Club. He was an avid golfer and member of Legends Country Club. More importantly, he was loving and devoted to his family. His smile and humor will always be remembered and missed by all.
Preceded in death by father, Thomas Jasper Gore, Jr.; father-in-law, James R. Lanier, Jr. and mother-in-law, Lillian Marie Brown Lanier. Survived by: loving wife of 46 ½ years, Sharon Lanier Gore; sons, Charles Earl, Jr. “Chad” (Kelly) Gore and Christopher Todd “Chris” (Lindsay) Gore; mother, Evelyn Andrews Gore; brother, Thomas Jasper III “Tom” (Suzy) Gore; grandchildren, Hayden Charles Gore, Anna Lanier Gore, Zoey Marie Gore and Maya Rose Gore; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James R. Jr. “Bo” (Sandi) Lanier, Charles Raymond “Chuck” (Michelle) Lanier and Elizabeth Suzanne “Susie” Boone; beloved nieces and nephew and other loving family members.
Private family memorial service will be conducted at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Legends Golf “Cartel,” the friends in the banking industry and many friends throughout the community for their love and support during his lifetime and especially during his illness. Memorials may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. “Now my boat’s left on the shoreline behind me, by your side I will seek other seas.”
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.