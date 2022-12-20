Charles "ED" Edward Barnes, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tenn. passed away December 18, 2022. ED was born on December 31, 1934, to the late Fount and Freda Burns in Franklin, TN. He was known for his love of motorcycles and being a hard worker. Ed is preceded in death by his brothers, Fount Barnes, Jr., Thomas Barnes and Lee Barnes; sister, Girlene Petty. He is survived by his brother Jessie (Brenda) Barnes; sister, Suzie Heithcock; nephew, Brian Keith (Marlene) Petty and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, December 21,2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
