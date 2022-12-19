Charles (ED) Edward Barnes passed away on December 18,2022. ED was born on December 31, 1934, to Fount and Freda Burns in Franklin TN. He was known for his love of motorcycles and being a hard worker. Ed is proceeded in death by his brothers, Fount Barnes, Thomas Barnes, Lee Barnes, Sister Girlne Petty. He is survived by his brother Jessie (Brenda) Barnes, sister Suzie Heithcock, nephew Brian Keith (Marlene) Petty and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on December 21,2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Jim Taylor with be officiating.
