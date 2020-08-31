SGM (RET) Charles Grant Cathey, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Waverly, Tennessee to the late Wesley and Odessa Cathey. He was of the Church of Christ Faith. Charles was a Cold War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves in Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from the U.S. Dept. of Defense where he was the shop foreman at the AMSA 154G. During his time in the Army he received the Meritorious Service Medal. He graduated from the Church of Christ Great Commission School.
Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Blake Cathey; sisters, Sarah Goins and Peggy Philipi. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Fay Cathey of Franklin, Tennessee; son, David (Sherry) Cathey of Morrison, Tennessee; daughter, Donna (Fred) Bennett of Plano, Texas; sister, Erla Jones of Mt. Juilet, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tucker Cathey, Riley Cathey, Anna Grace Cathey, Dallas Bennett and Alexandria Bennett; and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Graveside service with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tucker Cathey, Riley Cathey, Bobby Lytle, Mike Philipi, Owen Hayes and Rex Davenport.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
