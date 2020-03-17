Charles Shannon Carter, age 87, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on March 15, 2020.
Charles was born in Williamson County and was a retired brick mason and a Veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War. He was a very active member of Jones Chapel Church of Christ. He loved gardening and spending time in the outdoors.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Rufus and Louise Rivers Carter, brothers, Walter Henry, Floyd, and William Rufus Carter. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances L. Anglin Carter; son, William David Carter; daughter, Nancy Carter Ranchino; sisters, Lillian (Gilman) Lynch, Ann Allen, Mary Lou (Coy) Bean and Mildred Jean Polk; grandchildren, Rachel (Dave) Warstler and Caitlin (Brad) Todd and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ed Slayton officiating. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Charlie Yates, Derick Lynch, Dale Tucker, Tim Maxwell, Brad Todd and Tony Tucker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of Christ, 2060 Wilson Pike, Franklin, TN 37067.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.