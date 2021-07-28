Charles T. "Chuck” Crossnoe, age 80, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2021. Chuck was born in Trenton, Tennessee to the late William Henry Crossnoe and Katie Lemmings Crossnoe. Chuck's loyalty and dedication to the Lord ran so deep that he considered Jesus his first great love. His greatest accomplishments were being a father, grandfather, mentor, friend and husband. He was a kind and devoted partner to his wife Sharon, and considered himself blessed with two children, five grand-children and five great-grandchildren. Sonia and Tom considered their dad a hero, and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for his family through their ups and downs and taught them to be thankful for every moment life has to offer. He is, was, and always will be our rock.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon Crossnoe; children, Sonia Morse (Rose Perrie) and Tom (Jodi) Crossnoe both of Middle, Tennessee; siblings, Margi Rowan of Tennessee, Jerry (Carol) Crossnoe, Alvin Crossnoe, and Terry (Paula) Crossnoe all of Michigan; grandchildren, Shawna (Brandon) Hannel, Allen (Kayle Roe) Morse, Amber (Jared Williams) Crossnoe, Tony (Elizabeth) Crossnoe, Tanner Crossnoe, Ashlee (Dakota) Trogdon, and Dylan Kraay; great-grandchildren, Rheagan, Kennedy, Arya, Millie and Jayden. Preceded in death by siblings, James, Robert, Bud, Junior and Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with Lonnie Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
