Charley Olioli Tualatai, age 51, of Hendersonville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Oct. 8, 2021. Charley was a US Army Veteran who served four years, and fought in Desert Storm. He earned several medals of honor for his heroic acts. He later became a skilled audio engineer and traveled with The Katinas for 23 years. He most recently was over the audio department at Cornerstone Church Nashville, while also co-operating a production/ events company. He was a humble servant of God, a man of integrity and strength, a loyal friend, a proud and loving father, a faithful husband, and a protector of all. His deepest heart was to take care of his family, and his friends, and to bring people to Jesus by quietly serving and loving them. He was a real-life superhero.
Charley leaves behind his loving wife, Kara Tualatai; children, Rocky, Ocean, and Vinnie Tualatai; father, Faufano Tualatai; siblings, Rosie (Sene) Polu, Beatrice (Fred) Fatialofa, Anna (Chaminade) Pomele, Victory Tualatai, and Emani (Safaira) Tooala. He is preceded in death by his mother, Fiatafuna Mu Tualatai; siblings, Vera and Florence Tualatai. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the Cornerstone Church Nashville, 726 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Pastors Galen Davis and Joe Katina officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with a reception to follow. A private burial will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to their "Help the Tualatai's" Freefunder Campaign at http://ffnd.co/jXFf5W.
