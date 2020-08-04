Charlie Whitehead Stevens, age 75, of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away July 27, 2020.
Charlie was born in Williamson County, Tennessee. He was a retired manager with Sara Lee Corporation.
Preceded in death by wife, Glenda Stevens. Survived by: sons, Charles Stevens and Mike (Joy) Stevens; sister, Margaret (Robert) Ford; and grandchild, Bailey Stevens.
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 prior to the graveside at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.