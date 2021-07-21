Chelsea Diane Bowie, age 28, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 13, 2021 after a short illness. She fought the hardest fight of her life with strength, grace and dignity, yet God chose to call her home. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Chelsea was a graduate of Hillwood High School and Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. In her spare time Chelsea loved to cook, pet sit and travel.
Chelsea was an absolute blessing to all who knew her and was described by many as the sweetest person they had ever met. She was extremely witty, hard to anger and easy to love.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Amos and Evelyn Bowie, Owen and Doris Dalton, and William and Maude Crawford.
Chelsea is survived by her father, Billy (Cathy) Bowie; mother, Darla (Brian) Bousselot; brothers, Bronx Bousselot and Jason (Cassie) Highsmith; sisters, Marissa (Michael) Van Dyke, Lauren (Eric) Callis and Chelsea Elyse (David) Barron; grandfather, Eugene (Peggy) Bousselot; grandmother, Sylvia Bousselot; Poppy and Nanna (Sluggo and Dianna Oliver); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, located at 120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. Reverend Carlisle Jones will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, 330 Franklin Rd. #135A-192, Brentwood, TN 37027.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.