Chester Leon Gaddis, age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 23, 2019.
Born in Owensboro, Kentucky. Survived by his wife, Pamela Kaye Creech Gaddis of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Shane Lee (Allyson) Gaddis of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, September Dawn Ogan and granddaughter, Briana E. Ogan both of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Betty Ann (Johnny) Stubbs of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 and a funeral service 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Orthodox Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, TN 37064. May his soul always glorify God. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
