Chloe Noelle Mariea, 24, of Franklin, Tennessee, died in a tragic car accident on Aug. 18, 2020.
She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on Dec. 3, 1995 to Tamara Jo (DeWitt) Mariea and Jude Francis Mariea. She was the oldest of two children and is survived by her parents; paternal grandparents, Richard Francis Mariea and Delores Walling (Capshaw) Mariea; maternal grandparents, Larry John DeWitt and Judy Mae (Matz) DeWitt; and sister, Carmen JoHanna Mariea.
Chloe started elementary school in Kingwood, Texas then the family moved to Franklin in 2003 where she attended Oakview Elementary, Harpeth Hall, and then graduated from Page High School in 2014. She attended Columbia State Community College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Chloe moved back to Nashville where she continued her education at Nashville State pursuing a degree in nursing while joining in her mother’s wellness practice, Internal Balance Inc., Brentwood, Tennessee. She loved serving and encouraging others and had aspirations of potentially taking over her mother’s practice someday.
Chloe was a beautiful person on the inside and out. She loved to cook, travel, and took after her father enjoying concerts and music festivals with her sister. She was an excellent high school athlete and competitive soccer player. She could be found in her free time playing with her dogs Louis, Oakley and Kaspar. Chloe had a heart of gold and cared deeply for people. She loved working with her mother and was best friends, and apartment mates with her sister, Carmen. She adored Carmen and considered a twin, albeit 3 years her junior.
On her life journey pursuing beauty and truth, Chloe emerged victorious! She was fully grounded in her belief and trust in Jesus Christ and unabashedly championed her savior and encouraged others through her social media posts. It was inspiring to see her faith journey and the Lord’s works in her life. Chloe’s life on earth ended at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020 in a car accident. She was a free spirited, kind hearted, fiercely loyal friend and will be deeply missed by her family, love of her life, William Allen Austin, close friends, and clients. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fishman Isaacs Israel Initiative (Fiii.org) and the Anointing Fire Catholic Ministries (anointingfire.org; please earmark for the House of Exceeding Joy.)
Friends will be received at St Phillip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064 from 10:30 a.m. - noon on Monday, Aug. 24, followed by a traditional funeral mass from noon – 1 p.m. The internment will immediately follow the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.
Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, 615-865-1101, www.springhillfh.com.
