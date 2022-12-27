Christine B. Billings, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away December 23, 2022. She was born in Providence, RI to the late Earl & Martha Bowry. She retired after 33 years with AT&T.
Christine is preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Janet Bowry and Wendy Louise Wasey. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Billings of Franklin, TN; son, Justin (Christie) Billings of Franklin, TN; daughter, Morgan Billings of Franklin, TN; step-son, Mitch (Lori) Kocak of Pulaski, TN; brother, Earl (Jenny) Bowry of Hopkinsville, KY; sister, Linda Osteen of Hopkinsville, KY; grandchildren, Austin Billings, Skylar Valdez, Landon Valdez, Richard Kocak and Madelyn Kocak; beloved dog, Sugar and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. John Mark Hicks will officiate. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bridges of Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.