Ciaronjiao Ezzaerado White went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Ciaronjiao known by those who loved him as “Rome,” was born on Oct. 28, 1975, in Florida to the late Charles White and Jeanette Dawkins. He moved to Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 14, where he attended and graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 94. Ciaronjiao was a member of the football and wrestling teams, and after graduating, he attended Arkansas, where he played for the Racerbacks for two years.
Ciaronjiao got his nickname because, as a child, he would just up and walk away—he always made his own path. Ciaronjiao was very strong yet tender and stood up for his family. He was easy to talk to, dependable—always there even when he was away. He always made his family and friends laugh. He was a social butterfly who smiled all the time, and it lit up the room. Children were naturally attracted to him. He loved football, cooking—especially grilling, and coaching. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife, watching his children play basketball, and spending time with his daughter.
Ciaronjiao's memories will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Kyla; sons, Marcus, Sean, Justyn and daughter, Anya; mother, Jeanette Dawkins; sisters, Thithialea White, Sacoyia White and Kanisha White; devoted cousins, Tremayne Haymer and Gevonte Baugh; loving in-laws, the Davis and Weiss families; loyal friends, Brent Oden and Chad Haddox; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, visitation from 4-6 p.m., funeral following at 6 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Go Fund me account set up for the family: https://gofund.me/a31b4acc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.