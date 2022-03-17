Cienna Grace Umstetter, age 14, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a freshman at Montgomery Central High School where she was an honor student, and very involved in their agriculture program. She was an amazing artist and she loved to bake. Cienna had a love for all things horses. She loved to ride them, take care of them and simply just be around them. Cienna leaves behind her father, Billy UmstetterIV of Nolensville, Tennessee; mother, Carmen (Jeff) Pate of Clarksville, Tennessee; brother, Billy Umstetter V of Nolensville, Tennessee; sisters, Ezlynn Parris-Umstetter of Nolensville, Tennessee, Savannah Drew of Clarksville, Tennessee and Kyleigh Spradling of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; paternal grandparents, Kathy Umstetter of Nolensville, Tennessee and Bill (Gina) Umstetter of Baker, Louisiana; maternal grandparents, Cathy Soland of Spring Hill, Tennessee and James Smock; aunts and uncles, Andrea Umstetter of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Erin (James) Bryant of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Matthew Umstetter of Baker, Louisiana and Allison Smock of Nashville, Tennessee; cousin, Connor Bryant and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Elizabeth Hendry will officiate. In lieu of flowers, to honor Cienna’s love for horses, memorials may be made to Saddle Up, 1549 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 or at www.saddleupnashville.org.
