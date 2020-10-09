Cindy Lee Mack Holler, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Loving wife, mother, Gramma and sister. She was the mom that always had the open door available for all of the kids around and there was never a dull moment. She will be sadly missed by all.
Preceded in death by parents, Denver V. and Jennie Mack. Survived by: husband, Tim Holler; son, Tommy (Ashlie Reasonover) Holler; daughter, Jennie (Bo) Ford; sister, Judy Stephens; and grandchildren, Aiden Waller and Jaxon Ford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Cindy Holler Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
