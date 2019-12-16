Clara Amy Page Sweeney, age 96, of the Bingham community, passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
Member of Heritage of Church of Christ. Preceded in death husband, Fred Lee Sweeney, Sr.; son, Fred Lee Sweeney, Jr.; parents, Leslie and Amy Page; sister, Aileen Page Sullivan; and brothers, George and Paul Page. Survived by sons, David Sweeney and Don (Frances) Sweeney; grandchildren, Amy, Will and Wes (Andrea) Sweeney; great grandchildren, Vivian, Ridgely and Aiden Sweeney; and special nieces, Melva (Jerry) Law and Lora (Mike) Anglin.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Interment will follow in Leipers Fork Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
