Clara Jean Wood, age 74, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Jean was born in Winchester, Tennessee on Dec. 25, 1946, daughter of the late Luther and Ola Shutters. She went to school at East Ridge Highschool and graduated from Chattanooga State with honors. She worked as a beloved hairstylist and later an office manager for a pulmonologist for many years. She was very active throughout her life as a PTA president, children’s church director and thoroughly enjoyed tennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ola Mae Shutters, and her sisters, Elizabeth, Edna and Bobbie. Jean is survived by her son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Chris; daughter, Tina Proia and her son-in-law Nick; her daughter, Kathie Manning and son-in-law, Scott; and her beloved grandchildren, Heather, Courtney, Caitlyn, Emmy and Mckenna, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.