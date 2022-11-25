Clarence Ray Cost age 94 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. Clarence was born in Calera, AL on May 11, 1928, son of the late Ephriam Thomas and Willie Mae Cost.
He is proceeded in death by son; Dennis Cost, brothers; Tom Cost, Bill Cost, Carl Cost, Sisters; Delene, Betty, and Ella Nora.
Survivors include his loving wife with of 75 Years, Norma Jean Cost; sons, David Cost (Pam), Terry Cost (Gayle), Rick Cost (Melaney); 7 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 16 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Clarence proudly served his county and was stationed on board the USS Massachusetts in the United States Navy during World War II.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday November 27, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Minister Dan Cottrell and Minister Andy Miller officiating. A burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park, Spring Hill, TN. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers delivered to the Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home or donations to Southern Hills Church of Christ, 2508 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin, TN 37064
