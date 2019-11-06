Clearence Dycus, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Clearence was born in Garland, Texas on July 3, 1933, son of the late William and Blanche Dycus.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Bettye Dycus; sons, Steven (Cindy) Dycus of Franklin, Tennessee and Kevin (Sandy) Dycus of Dillon, Colorado; and daughter, Dawn (David) Yoder of Elkhart, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Clearence received his degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas where he also served on the administrative staff for several years. Clearence was an ordained minister and served in various Baptist congregations throughout Texas, Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana until his retirement. He and his wife Bettye have made their home in Franklin, Tennessee since 2013.
Clearence leaves behind a very rich heritage of loving families and friendships. He loved life. He loved his wife. He loved Jesus. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of so many families throughout his career of ministry to others.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Winfield officiating.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Missions Ministry at Oak Valley Baptist Church, Franklin, Tennessee and/or GraceWorks Ministry in Franklin, Tennessee.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
