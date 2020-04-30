Clifton F. Anderson, age 77, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home in Lewisburg, Tennessee with his loving wife of 42years was faithfully by his side.
Clifton was born in the Cross Keys Community, Tennessee to the late Charlie Cell and Dollie Mai Anglin Anderson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Nukote in Franklin, Tennessee. Clifton and his wife were owner and operators of Anderson’s General Store for ten years in Bethel, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by brothers, Eddie, James, Elmer and Roy Anderson; sisters, Willie Hargrove, Azelea Singleton, Lerah Anglin and Helen Nolan. Survived by: wife, Grace Anderson; stepson, Bill (Janice) Stanfill; stepdaughter, Beth (Keith) Tareco; brother, Loyd T. (Joan) Anderson; sister, Pauline (Joe) Padilla; step-grandchildren, Michael (Claire) Stanfill, Chance (Andrea) Martin and Brittany Sloan; step-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Isabelle Sloan, Hollis and Harper Martin and Jude Campbell.
A private family graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, John Amspaugh officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. A special thank you to Willowbrook Hospice, Marshall County Veteran’s Association, VFW and American Legion for all of the acts of kindness. In honor of Clifton, please support these organizations with donation in lieu of flowers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com
