Clifton Warren Beckwith, III, age 70 of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Cliff was born in Nashville, TN on January 13, 1952, son of the late Clifton, Jr. & Ozelle Starling Beckwith.
Cliff graduated from MTSU in 1974 where he met his wife to be, Pamela Elizabeth Sparkman.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Richards, father-in-law, Henry Porter Sparkman & step-father-in-law, Joseph W. Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife with of 47 Years, Pamela Elizabeth Beckwith; sons, Clifton (Emily) Beckwith, IV & Justin Porter (Bre) Beckwith; sister, Lona Beckwith; grandchildren, Shaylynn Elizabeth Beckwith, Caden James Beckwith, Malia Smitty & Raelynn Elizabeth Beckwith; sister-in-law, Sharon (Guy) Buher & mother-in-law, Monta Jones and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Sunday November 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. A burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cumberland Heights, in loving memory of Clifton Warren Beckwith, III.
