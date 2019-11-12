Clint E. Carter died peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019. Clint is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patty, his children, Holly (Eric) Graham, Matthew (Susan) Carter, his 4 beloved grandchildren Ryan Graham, McLaine Graham, Justin Carter, and Hilary Carter. He is also survived by his sister Charlene Youngquist, sister-in-law, Judy Newhoff, and numerous nieces and nephews. Above all else, Clint’s greatest joy came from spending time and traveling with Patty and his family and friends.
Clint was born in Oklahoma and soon moved to Redlands, CA where he grew up with his six siblings. He graduated from Redlands High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Loma Linda University. He earned his Ph.D. from UCLA in 1971 and completed his post-doctoral fellowship at University of Massachusetts.
He came to Vanderbilt University in 1973 where he served with distinction for 39 years. Among his numerous contributions in the Department of General Biology, he was director of undergraduate and graduate studies as well as chairman of the department for 15 years. He served on the NIH Tropical Medicine and Parasitology Study Section and was on the editorial board of the Journal of Parasitology. His research in immunology and tropical diseases resulted in more than 90 scientific publications and he co-authored a book, Human Parasitology, now in its 5th edition. He served on an NIH sponsored team of tropical disease researchers in China, Japan, and Brazil. He was recognized as Loma Linda University’s 2012 Alumnus of the Year and was awarded Professor Emeritus at Vanderbilt University in 2013.
Clint experienced his greatest professional satisfaction in his extensive research and in guiding students in their academic goals and development. He took pride in their accomplishments while they earned their master’s and doctoral degrees in his research laboratory. His reward came in seeing their success in life and in their professions. Many of them remained in close touch with him long after their time at Vanderbilt.
Beyond his many distinguished achievements, colleagues, students, and family will most remember Clint for his unfailing kindness and warmth. He was always generous with his time and care extended to others without any expectation of return. Wherever he went, those he encountered were uplifted by his friendship and contagious spirit of joy. People who had the good fortune to know Clint took something special away from that experience. His unique contribution in this life was not because of what he did but because of who he was.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff at NHC in Cool Springs who gave him dedicated loving care during his time there. A family memorial service will be held at a later time in California. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Clint’s name to The Nature Conservancy or the Critter Cavalry Animal Rescue in Franklin, TN.
