Clinton Bascom (C.B.) Slemp passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 from natural causes.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1928 at the family home in the mountains near Coeburn, Virginia. The oldest son, his Father Martin Luther Slemp was a coal miner and logger, and his mother Leafie, was the mother of seven children. He enlisted in the Army in 1948, initially serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1951 he married his loving wife of over 68 years, Laura Jean Rouse. They had four sons, John, James, Daniel and Timothy. In addition to serving in the 82nd ABN DIV, he also served in the 187th Regimental Combat Team (Airborne) and the 77th, 7th, 5th and 1st Special Forces Groups (Airborne), including deployment to Laos in the early 1960s and subsequent deployments to Vietnam. He retired from the Army in 1969 as a Command Sergeant Major. After military service, he worked for the US Bureau of Mines as a safety inspector throughout Virginia and West Virginia. In 1975 the family moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee where he engaged various entrepreneurial activities, eventually owning his own small business. In 2004, C.B. & Jean relocated to Franklin, Tennessee to be closer to family members. C.B. was a baptized believer in Jesus Christ, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a lifelong Republican. He enjoyed his family, bluegrass music, working outside, fishing and antique automobiles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Jean; his brothers, Ray and Jimmy Slemp; son, John; and daughter-in-law, Marietta; sons, Daniel and Timothy; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln., Nashville, TN 37221. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Green Beret Foundation (www.greenberetfoundation.org) in memory of CSM (R) C.B. Slemp.
Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN, 37064.615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
