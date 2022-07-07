Connie Pat Mauney of Brentwood died on July 2 at the age of 91.
She was born in Martin, Tennessee to Joe and Lois Freeman.
Connie’s late husband was Mac Mauney of Lafollette, Tennessee. Their two children are Mark Mauney (Moey Mauney) and Karen Voce (David Voce). Her grandchildren are Matt Mauney (Melodie Haynie Mauney), Benjamin Voce (Bitsy Conde Voce) and Rebekah Voce Johnson (Caleb Johnson). Her great-grandchildren are Isabelle Mauney and Reuben Mauney. Her brother is Clark Freeman (deceased spouse, Mary Nell Hackney Freeman) and sister Ann Freeman Gray (Charles Gray).
Connie Pat was a member of the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. Dr. Mauney was a retired professor at Emporia State University in Kansas where she taught constitutional law and American government courses. Upon retiring to Brentwood, Tennessee, she was also a member of the Brentwood Morning Rotary Club.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m on July 9 at the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the mission work sponsored by Woodson Chapel Church of Christ will be appreciated.
