Craig Alan Wales, age 65, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at his home. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After retirement he joined the car sales industry, working in the middle Tennessee area.
Craig is preceded in death by his son, Austin Wales; father, James H. Wales; sister, Karen Wales; and father in-law, Marion Holder, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Olivia Holder Wales of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; son, Jason Wales of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughter, Katie (Clint) Green of Columbia, Tennessee; mother, Nancy Ballard of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Tristan Wales, Kayla Wales, Anna Green and Ella Green; brother, Steve (Kathy) Wales of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Kelley (Dan) Dunlevy of Louisville, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Brownie Holder of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and beloved pug, Louie.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to ASPCA.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
