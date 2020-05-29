Cristin Lee Childress, age 48, of Antioch, Tennessee, formerly of Lowell, Indiana, passed away May 24, 2020.
He was a 1990 graduate of Lowell High School. Cristin was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. serving at Camp Pendleton, California from 1991-1995. He was an avid fisherman, he loved the outdoors and was a voracious reader.
He is preceded in death by his son, David G. Childress; father, David L. Childress; grandparents, Glen and Inez Fox and Robert and Vera Childress. Cristin is survived by his daughter, McKenah Childress of Valparaiso, Indiana; mother, Gayle Fox-Herring and step-father, Joel Herring of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Marnie (David) Bushmole and nieces, Emily and Abbigayle Bushmole all of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Lowell, Indiana. In Cristin’s memory, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org.
