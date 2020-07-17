Curtis Lowe Burns, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away July 15, 2020.
He started his career at AVCO and also worked in various trades including investing in land development.
Preceded in death by parents, Elmer Taylor and Mary Laura Barrett Burns and brother, Haskel Burns. Survived by: wife of 28 years, Sharon Burns; children, Wendy (Jason) Fletcher, Michael Dylan (Stephanie) Burns, Alexa Elizabeth (T.J. II) Tumbaridis and Taylor Burns; brothers, Billy (Vickie) Burns, David (Paula) Burns and Troy (Sheila) Burns; sister, Janice (Gary) Nokes; grandchildren, Hunter Reeves, Michael Burns, Makela McCleary and Cassidy Burns and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
