Cynthia Ann Compton “Cindy” Jackson, age 62, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Cindy graduated from Franklin High School in 1976 and attended University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She loved caring for animals and enjoyed antiques. She had a kind spirit and will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by son, Sean Aherne; parents, M.L. and Patricia “Pat” Compton; and brother, Patrick Compton. Survived by: son, Dillon Jackson; daughter, Amanda Jackson; brothers, Philip (Valerie) Compton and Jeff Compton; sister, Linda Jonson; grandson, Noah Carter; father of her children, Robert Jackson; and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Shannon Garrett officiating. Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
