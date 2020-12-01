Damon Louis Crabtree, born Dec. 22, 1926 went home to join his wife in Heaven on Nov. 21, 2020. Damon was the son of Thomas Tavern and Faye Laverne Taylor Crabtree Collins and raised on a farm in Bells, Tennessee.
He met his wife Robbie Louise Callann in 1946 when he returned from action in World War II. Damon was immediately fascinated by her sweet disposition. They married on Dec. 29, 1947 and were happily married for just over 70 years.
Damon’s career after his World War II service began as an aircraft mechanic and later flight engineer with Eastern Airlines. He later started the Burger King restaurants in greater Nashville, Tennessee and Clarksville, Tennessee. In his retirement he built and later flew three experimental aircraft. He was an avid golfer at Hillwood Country Club 9 in Nashville and Imperial Golf Club in Naples, Florida. His civic contributions included extended terms as President of the Sertoma Club and Hillwood Country Club in Nashville.
Damon was a leader, a genuine friend to everyone who knew him and a devoted caregiver for his wife’s long-term Alzheimer’s Disease. Damon spent his life across Bells, Tennessee, Miami, Florida; Griffin, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Naples, Florida; and Winchester, Tennessee. His final six years were spent close to family and in loving arms at the Heritage and Somerfield Health Center in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Damon is survived by his children, Michael Callann Crabtree, Stephen Earl Crabtree (Janet) and Lisa Ann Crabtree Malvea (Arun); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Webb and Mary Jordan. He is loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Bells, Tennessee at a later date. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. 615-377-0775
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.