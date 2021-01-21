Dana Shirl Holloway, age 57, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Jan. 15, 2021. Dana was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a legalman at Pearl Harbor. Survived by: husband, Russell Holloway; father, David Wilson; mother, Rebecca Conforti; brother, Richard Wilson; sister, Cathy Massie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Evelyn Holloway and other loving family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Dyersburg City Cemetery.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
