Daniel “Dan” Michael Truscott, age 46, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 4, 2021. He was an employee at Hillwood Country Club. Dan is survived by his wife of 14 years, Christie Truscott of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Ella Truscott and Sophie Truscott both of Franklin, Tennnessee; parents, Daniel and Mary Truscott of Boswell, Pennsylvania; sisters, Diane (Dan) Weidner of Somerset, Pennsylvania and Betsy (Bob) Benning of Somerset, Pennsylvania; step-brother, Rick (Mary Kay) Sheeler of Friedens, Pennsylvania and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. A private burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Dan’s honor may be made to the Ella & Sophie Truscott Education Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
