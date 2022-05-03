Daniel (Danny) Thomas Hellard, 69, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away into the Lords Care on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Hellard; brother, Michael Hellard.Daniel (Danny) Hellard was born in Lexington, Kentucky and was a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended The University of Kentucky. He was a member of Leadership Elizabethtown in Kentucky, a Kentucky Colonel and a past President & Hall of Fame inductee with the Franklin Baseball Club. After 40 years of a career in the healthcare industry he retired. He attended Brentwood Baptist Church.Dan was proud to be born in Kentucky and had a passion for Kentucky basketball. He would greet anyone wearing UK gear with a spirted “GO CATS.” His biggest achievement was being a loving husband and supportive father to his two children. “Pop-Pop” is the most recent name that brought him immense joy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Candace Ellen Hellard; two children, Hillary (Chip) Bradley, Tyler (Katherine) Hellard; his four grandchildren, London and Swayzie Bradley, and Daniel Wade and Evelyn Hellard; sister, Nancy (Roger) Lashbrook and brother Barry (Darlene) Hellard, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private service will be held prior with immediate family.
