Daniel Henry Passarella, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Dan was born in Loretto, Tennessee on Jan. 9, 1950, son of the late Ralph and Louise Riddle Passarella. He was a longtime member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served his country in the United States Airforce.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Richard Passarella.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Anita Hemby Passarella; son, Nicholas Daniel (Alexia) Passarella; daughter, Nikita Danielle (Dave) Shurden; brothers, Anthony J. (Maribeth) Passarella and Samuel A. (Linda Boan) Passarella; sisters, Desda (Jim) Hutchins and Tanya (John) Sandy; sisters-in-law, Jennie Passarella and Connie Passarella; grandchildren, McCauley, Zachary, Isaac, Maggie and Giuliana.
A private graveside service will be held in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project helping U.S Veterans who were wounded during times of service to our country, in loving memory of Daniel Henry Passarella.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
