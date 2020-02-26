Daniel Marchesi Jones, age 28, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
Daniel loved hunting and fishing. He had a personality that was magnetic and loved people unconditionally. His kind spirit will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Jimmy and Nelda Jones and uncle, David Jones. Survived by: parents, Tommy and Karen Jones; brother, Gatlin (Katie Drummond) Jones; grandparents, Stanton and Jean Gunnells; aunts and uncles, Angela Jones, Greg and Connie Gunnells, Kim and Randy Pomeroy and Bonnie Jones; beloved pet, Little Bit and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Arno Rd., Franklin, TN 37064. Rev. Chip Hunter, Dr. Angela Harris and Rev. Mark Coursey will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Epworth United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Matt Murray, Joe and Jack Robertson, Jarratt and Clint Gunnells and Bo Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Jones, and his hunting and fishing buddies. Memorials may be made to National MPS Society (Hunter Syndrome), P.O. Box 14686, Durham, NC 27709 or Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.
