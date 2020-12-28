Daniel Wayne Adams, age 34, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Dec. 26, 2020. Daniel was born June 9, 1986 in Davidson County. He was a landscaper and enjoyed music, art, and skateboarding. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Wilma Waggoner,
and grandparents, George and Evelyn Adams.
Survivors include his parents, Stan and Tammy Adams of College Grove, Tennessee; son, Kaden Adams; sister, Mallorie (Andrew) Costa; brother, Matt Adams; nephew, Cash Costa; mother of son Kaden, Catherine Zakresky; and grandfather, Joe Waggoner.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020 at the College Grove Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Matt Adams, Andre Costa, Kaden Adams, Steve Adams and Chad Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Adams Memorial Fund, in care of Williamson Memorial.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
