Danny S. Muller, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Dec. 8, 2021. He had worked as a Tech at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro for 27 years. He was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by, his parents, Mildred Jewell Hutcherson and Joseph Arthur Muller; brothers, Arthur and Jerry Muller. Survived by, sister, Joanne (Paul) Fields, niece, Penny Byram and nephew, Steve (Suzy) Byram.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Don Day will be officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Lynn Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL., Memphis, TN 38105 or My Friends House Family & Children’s Services, 626 Eastview Cir., Franklin, TN 37064.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.