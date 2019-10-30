Daphne “Dee” March Mullins, age 84, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Oct. 25, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all who knew her.
Born in Leicester, England on March 21, 1935 to Harold and Brenda Bounds, she spent her childhood and school years there. She was a young child of World War II and had vivid memories of that terrible war as a child.
She met and married Herbert Paul Mullins, who was an American soldier stationed at RAF Molesworth English Air Force Field, England on July 3, 1954. She came to the United States with Paul after he had completed his tour of duty and settled in the Kansas City, Missouri area.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Mullins Nicholson; sons, Steven Paul Mullins, married to Cynthia of Portage, Michigan, and Nicholas James Mullins, husband to Karen of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Paula, Zack, Lindsey and Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Giovanna, Gaetano, Giordana, Graci, Briana, Landon, Mason and Camden.
Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Paul, sisters Dorothy and Margaret, brothers Jim and Winston and grandchildren Lauren and Jonathan Mullins.
Daphne lived a full and happy life as the best mother, homemaker and accountant. She spent countless hours with her children as they were growing up, always helping with school and sport activities. Kansas City, Missouri, Nashville, Tennessee, Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, Dhahran and Abqaig, Saudi Arabia and Hudson, Florida were stops along the road of life for Daphne. She travelled the world with Paul; they were always off exploring countries and different ways of life. They loved every minute of it.
After Paul retired from Saudi Aramco, they settled in Hudson, Florida and Daphne found another passion, the Embroidery Guild of America (EGA). Daphne loved the EGA and found great pleasure in her activities with them. She was Secretary and President of the local Gulfview Chapter, Asst. Region Director for Sun Region (state of Florida), Director of Budgets for EGA National Board and so many other various seminars and positions. She adored doing embroidery, but the friendships she had through the Guild, she held dearest to her heart.
More than anything else, she loved her family and instilled strong values that has served them well. She is already dearly missed. Those closest to her are left with a void in their hearts.
Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2010 from 5 - 8 p.m. A Graveside memorial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery located at 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed through www.williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.