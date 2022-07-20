Darlene Patricia Bledsoe Walz, age 62 of Kingston Springs, passed away July 16.
She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to the late Homes & Dabney Bledsoe.
Darlene is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Bledsoe.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Jerry Walz of Kingston Springs; brothers, Jerry (Barbara) Bledsoe and David (Melissa) Bledsoe; sister, Donna Lamb; black cats, Blackie & Diamond.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Vick will officiate.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Freedom Reigns Ranch, 1725 Barker Road, Thompsons Station, TN, 37179.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.