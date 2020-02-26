Darsie Dale Carrico, Jr., age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Darsie Dale, Sr. And Julia Catherine Carrico. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Dale was a member of Grace Church. He was retired from AT&T.
Preceded in death by his brother, Charles Carrico. Dale is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn Simpson Carrico of Franklin, Tennessee; and sister, Betty Traylor of Huntsville, Alabama. He also leaves behind his loving three nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be noon – 2 p.m., Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Bro. Bill Sasser will officiate. Elders of Grace Church will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
