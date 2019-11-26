David Anthony Nastase, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of San Diego, California passed away Nov. 20, 2019.
Born in Culver City, California to the late Anthony and Beatrice Nastase. David served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 and worked as an accountant. He loved God, family, traveling and exploring the world.
Survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Nastase of Spring Hill, Tennessee; son, Brian (Lauren) Nastase of Long Beach, California; daughter, Gina (Todd) Williams of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Robert (Barbara) Nastase of Chino, California; grandchildren, Jordyn, Sydney and Dax Williams and Eleanor and Luca Nastase.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m.m Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. David Schindel and Lyle Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.