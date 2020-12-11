David Charles Smith, age 67, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Dec. 9, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, “Poppy,” and brother. David was a former golf professional and loved the sport of golf.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles Everett and Joyce Elaine Edwards Smith and brother, Danny Smith. Survived by: wife, Peggy Moran Smith; daughters, Leslie Smith and Lauren (Jonathan) Redford; sister, Betsy (Terry Cohea) Smith; and grandchildren, Lilly and Lucy Redford.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Grace Church at Franklin, 4052 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064, Pastor Bill Sasser officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Graceworks Ministries. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.