David Houston Fowler, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 23, 2022.
He was born in Durant, Mississippi to the late Hughston and Octavia Fowler. David attended Memphis State University where he was active in ROTC program.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was an electronic warfare officer and navigator and flew in B47s. David was President and General Manager of various warehouses of Genuine Parts Company (NAPA).
He attended Brentwood United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Wesley Forum Class.
David is preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Smith; sister, Shirlie Jensen. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bert Gaines Fowler of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Karen (Sid) Smith of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee and Lisa Fowler of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Cameron (Justine) Smith, Drew (Katy) Smith and Chelsey (Kyle) McMahon; great-grandchildren, Cam, Ketner, Hayden, Ava, Parker, Lucy, Pierson, Remi, Jaidah, Jack, Lillie and Colton; brother-in-law, Richard (Patti) Gaines and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks or Room at the Inn.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.