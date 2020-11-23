David Leslie Self, 78, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, following a short illness. David was born on April 15, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Leslie Odell Self and Elizabeth Williams Self. He grew up in Brentwood, Tennessee, and attended David Lipscomb High School and David Lipscomb College in Nashville. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and he loved God and sharing his faith with others, his family, fishing, golf, and mentoring those struggling with addiction, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara “Bobbie” Burkhalter Self; his children, David Leslie Self, Jr. (Amelia) of Jackson, Tennessee; George Nicholas Self (Anneke) of Bristol, Tennessee; and Jennifer Self Comegna (Mike) of Franklin, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan (Kristen), Joshua, Caleb, Ethan, Jay, Andrew, Emma, Eli, Lily, Cole, Matthew and Gracie; four great-grandchildren, Emmy, David, Annie and Adalyn; two siblings; and nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate David’s life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to Franktown Open Hearts, Agape, and Youth Encouragement Services .
