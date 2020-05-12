David Michael “Mike” McClanahan, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away at his home on May 10, 2020. Mike was honored and served God in all things. He lived his life with great joy, humor and curiosity.
Survived by: wife, Brenda McClanahan of Franklin, Tennessee; brother-in-law, David (Ellen) Gray of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and several cousins in East Tennessee.
Special recognition goes to Mr. Wayne Polk for his loving care over the past two years. Funeral services for immediate family will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Jerry Winfield officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Hemaphilia Foundation, 242 Heritage Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.
WILLLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
