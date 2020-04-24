David Michael Sperduti, age 44, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 21, 2020. David was born in Lockport, New York.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jayme Sperduti; grandparents, Veril and Anna Crimi and John and Nina Montedoro Sperduti. Survived by his parents, John and Karen Sperduti; son, Landon Thomas “L.T.” Sperduti; girlfriend, Dana Rich; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; beloved dog, Marley.
A private family celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Landon Sperduti Trust Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.