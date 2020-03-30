David Thomas “Tom” Valentine, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 25, 2020.
Born in Roseville, Ohio to the late James and Nellie Valentine. He retired from Worthington Steel where he was the maintenance supervisor.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Kay Valentine; son, Bryan Valentine; brothers, Terry Valentine, Ronald Valentine and Doris Voshel. Survived by his son, Raymond Lynch, Sr. of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Beverly (Maurice) Draughon of Ohio, Beth Valentine of Zanesville, Ohio, Bridgett (Jim) McGill of Ripley, Tennessee and Tina Chunn of Franklin, Tennessee; brothers, Jim Valentine of Zanesville, Ohio, Randy Valentine of Marietta, Ohio, Charles Valentine of Marietta, Ohio and Raymond Valentine of Marietta, Ohio; sisters, Karol Jordan of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Mary Woodward of Marietta, Ohio and Darla Hissong of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family of Mr. Valentine will be holding a private graveside service and visitation due to the current situation going on in our community. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
