David Wayne Birdsong, 57, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, after a motorcycle accident in the Smoky Mountains.
David is survived by three sons, Matthew, of Fairview, Tennessee, Carson of Chicago, Illinois, and Ross of Spring Hill, Tennessee. He is also survived by a sister, Kelly Mitchuson of Murray, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arvel Birdsong; mother, Charlene Stallons and brother Roger Birdsong.
Born in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Nov. 7, 1963, David was a television engineer who began his career at TV-43 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, but who also worked in Knoxville, Tennessee; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Alexandria, Louisiana; Kansas City, Missouri; and Nashville, Tennessee television markets, most recently at NewsChannel 5.
David will be remembered for his kind-hearted nature and for always being willing and able to help others.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his sons suggest donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, the 16Ways Foundation, or the Friends of the Smokies.
