Davis Lewis Ryan, age 85 of Columbia, passed away Aug. 4.
Lewis was a farmer and raised cattle.
He was a lead electrician for Nashville Bridge Company for several years. He was an electrical inspector for the State of Tennessee for 32 years.
He is preceded in death by wife, Helen Louise Ryan; parents, John William and Mary Davis Ryan; brothers, William Thomas “Billy” Ryan, James Marvin Ryan and John Harold “Johnny” Ryan.
He is survived by Kenny (Sharon) Ryan; grandchildren, Samuel (Melissa) Ryan, David Ryan, Matthew Ryan and Abigail (Robert) Tennant; great grandchildren, Malachi, Oliver, Finn, Amelia and Lilah; sister in laws, Bette Ryan and Rita Wood; nieces and nephews, Tom (Natasha) Ryan, Dan (Marilyn) Ryan, Andy (Mayme) Ryan, Brad (Angie) Ryan; Jane (Phil) Brown, Suzanne (Clay) Hillwig and Jackie (Robert) Heilman.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
