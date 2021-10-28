Deborah “Debbie” Parrott Cavanaugh, age 68, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Oct. 20, 2021. She was born in Columbia, Tennessee to the late Harold and Claudell Parrott. Debbie received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University and worked for the late Senator Howard Baker and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Christine Marie Ross. Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, James M. Cavanaugh of Brentwood, Tennessee; son, James Matthew “Matt” Cavanaugh (Kat Scudder) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jennifer Dawn (Joel) Crim of Brentwood, Tennessee; brothers, Harold “Hal” (Beth) Parrott of Lebanon, Tennessee and Mike (Gayle) Parrott of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Collin James Crim and Connor Michael Crim; brothers-in-law, Lawrence J. Cavanaugh of Scottsdale, Arizona, Mark J. Cavanaugh of Plantation, Florida, Tim J. Cavanaugh of Franklin, Virginia and Bob Ross of Smithville, New Jersey and many loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
